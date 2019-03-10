Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Signs entry-level deal
Hughes signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Canucks on Sunday.
Hughes wasted little time in taking the next step in his hockey career after his season at the University of Michigan concluded. The seventh overall selection from the 2018 draft could join the club as early as Wednesday against the Rangers. Dynasty leaguers need to act fast.
