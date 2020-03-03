Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Sits out practice Tuesday
Head coach Travis Green said Hughes is "banged up" and "day-to-day" ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes.
Hughes missed Tuesday's practice, and although his injury doesn't appear to be too serious, his status is uncertain heading into Wednesday's divisional matchup. The 20-year-old is having a remarkable rookie season with 51 points -- 24 on the power play -- through 64 games, and if he can't go, either Jordie Benn or Guillaume Brisebois is expected to draw in.
