Hughes (lower body) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's home matchup against the Rangers, per Canucks Army.

Hughes will miss another game after sitting out his first of the season Sunday versus the Oilers. The severity of the 26-year-old blueliner's injury is unknown, but his next chance to return to the lineup will come Thursday in St. Louis. Marcus Pettersson will continue to skate next to Filip Hronek on the No. 1 pairing in Hughes' stead.