Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Skates before practice
Hughes (lower body) skated before the team's practice Monday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Hughes is officially considered day-to-day, and he'll try to work with the team Tuesday. However, his absence Monday puts his availability on the wrong track for Tuesday's matchup against the Blues. If he's unable to play, Oscar Fantenberg figures to slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Unavailable against San Jose•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Will not return Friday•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Three power-play helpers in win•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Registers power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Helps spark big rally•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Tallies assist in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.