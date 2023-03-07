Hughes notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Hughes has not seen less than 26 minutes of ice time over his last seven contests. The increased role is working well for his offense, as he's produced eight helpers and a plus-2 rating in that span. The 23-year-old remains on pace for a career year -- he has five goals, 60 points (28 on the power play), 110 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 59 outings overall.