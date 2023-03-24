Hughes logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

The physicality is a rarity from Hughes, but the deft playmaking isn't. He set up a Phil Di Giuseppe tally in the third period, which gave Hughes his seventh assist over his last four games. The star blueliner is up to 68 points (five goals, 63 helpers), 131 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 67 appearances.