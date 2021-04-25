Hughes notched a power-play assist and four PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Hughes set up Brock Boeser's goal at 4:46 of the second period. The 21-year-old Hughes has 32 points this season, 16 of which have come on the power play. The Florida native has added 80 shots on goal, 20 PIM and a minus-16 rating as an offense-focused blueliner.