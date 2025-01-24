Hughes provided an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Hughes helped out on a Filip Hronek tally in the second period. With four goals and three assists over his last six games, Hughes is as productive as ever while leading the Canucks' defense. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 52 points (12 goals, 40 helpers), 128 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 43 contests. Matching last season's 92-point campaign isn't out of the question even after Hughes missed four games due to an undisclosed injury.