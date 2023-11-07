Hughes scored a goal on five shots, dished three power-play assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Hughes has racked up 12 points over his last four games, and that's with a scoreless outing Saturday versus the Stars. The defenseman continues to be among the best in the league with his play finding new heights in 2023-24. He's up to five goals, 15 helpers, nine power-play points, 45 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-16 rating -- which would be a career high -- through 12 outings.