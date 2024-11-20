Hughes scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hughes scored 34 seconds into the game, giving the Canucks their only (short-lived) lead of the game. The defenseman is rolling in November with two goals and nine assists over nine appearances. He's now at four goals, 19 points, 64 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 18 contests overall.