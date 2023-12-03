Hughes scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Hughes' 11-game point streak ended Tuesday versus the Ducks, and he was also held scoreless Thursday against the Golden Knights. He quickly made sure the drought ended at two contests, scoring just 2:08 into Saturday's victory. The goal was Hughes' career-high ninth of the campaign, putting him at 34 points through 25 contests. The defenseman has added 73 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating. Even if his goal-scoring pace drops, his presence in a strong offense with an elite power play should keep him on track for a career year in nearly every category.