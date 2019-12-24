Play

Hughes scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

His third goal of the year ended up being the game-winner. The 20-year-old blueliner has amassed 27 points (15 on the power play) and 65 shots on goal through 37 appearances. Hughes' tally snapped a three-game point drought.

