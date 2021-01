Hughes posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Hughes provided the secondary helper on Bo Horvat's second goal of the game, which came on the power play. That gave Hughes six assists (three with a man advantage) through six outings, but the 21-year-old blueliner also has a minus-6 rating. While the Canucks can score with the best offenses, their defense and goaltending has held them back this year, leading to a good-but-not-great stat line for Hughes.