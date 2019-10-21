Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Tallies assist in win
Hughes notched an assist in Sunday's win over the Rangers.
Hughes was utilized on the top power-play unit, and he set up the opening goal of the game. It was his first power-play point of the campaign. He has four points in eight contests, putting him on pace for 40 points.
