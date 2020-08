Hughes set up all three Vancouver goals Thursday in a 3-0 win over Minnesota in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Hughes already has four apples in just three games in his first postseason after delivering a Calder-worthy 56 points in 73 regular-season games. These Canucks own a 2-1 series lead with a chance to seal the series on Friday. And Hughes is at the center of the effort.