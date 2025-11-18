Hughes racked up three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Panthers.

The star blueliner missed last Friday's game with a minor upper-body injury, but that hasn't slowed Hughes down. He's erupted for at least three helpers in each of his last three games, piling up 10 in total, and on the season Hughes has one goal and 20 points in 16 contests -- putting him second in the NHL for points by a defenseman behind Cale Makar's 25 in 19 games.