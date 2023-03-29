Hughes tallied two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Hughes opened the scoring in the first period, ripping a long rebound past Jordan Binnington. Hughes would add an assist in the second on Brock Boeser's power-play tally before scoring a second goal late in the third to force overtime. The 23-year-old Hughes has points in seven of his last eight contests, tallying two goals and nine assists in that span. He's up to 72 points (seven goals, 65 assists) in 70 games this season.