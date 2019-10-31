Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Three power-play helpers in win
Hughes registered three assists on the man advantage in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.
The defenseman supplied helpers to Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat in the first period, and then to Elias Pettersson in the third. Hughes' third multi-point effort this year gives him 10 points in 12 contests. That's enough for fantasy usage, but with only 17 shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots, he's not doing much to help in non-scoring categories.
