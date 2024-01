Hughes delivered three assists, including two on the power play, in a 6-4 win Saturday over the Maple Leafs.

And with that, Hughes moves back into the NHL scoring lead from the blue line (46 games; 11 goals, 45 assists, 56 points), ahead of Cale Makar (54 points). Hughes has 10 points, including nine assists, in his last eight games and 17 points in his last 14. Yes, a Norris trophy is within reach, but that will likely be an intense battle with Makar all season long.