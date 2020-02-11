Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Trio of assists Monday
Hughes recorded three assists (two on the power play) in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
The rookie defenseman now has three goals and seven assists in his last seven outings. Hughes has 44 points (21 on the power play), 105 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 56 contests. He's locked in on offense lately -- deploy the 20-year-old with confidence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.