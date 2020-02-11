Play

Hughes recorded three assists (two on the power play) in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

The rookie defenseman now has three goals and seven assists in his last seven outings. Hughes has 44 points (21 on the power play), 105 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 56 contests. He's locked in on offense lately -- deploy the 20-year-old with confidence.

