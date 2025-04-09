Hughes registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars.

Hughes had a helper on the Canucks' first and fifth goals in a chaotic third period. This was Hughes' third two-assist effort over the last six games, though he's been held off the scoresheet in the other three contests in that span. For the season, the superstar blueliner has 16 goals, 58 assists, 28 power-play points, 178 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 64 appearances.