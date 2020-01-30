Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Two-point effort Wednesday
Hughes scored a goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Impressively, both points came at even strength. Hughes has become less reliant on power-play production in January -- of his eight points this month, only three have come with a man advantage. The rookie defenseman is at 36 points and 92 shots on goal in 50 contests this season.
