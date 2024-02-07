Hughes notched two power-play assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Elias Lindholm made an immediate splash in his first game with Vancouver, tipping home Hughes point shots in the first and second periods. It's his third straight multi-point performance, extending his overall point streak to seven contests, and since the beginning of January the 24-year-old blueliner has racked up two goals and 17 points, including nine helpers on the power play. Hughes' 64 points (12 goals, 52 assists) leads all defensemen in the NHL, with only Cale Makar's 60 points coming close.