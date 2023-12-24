Hughes scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Hughes scored for the first time since Dec. 2. He's added nine helpers to his two goals this month, but his offense has come in bunches instead of evenly distributed like it was in November. While the lack of consistency is a little frustrating, fantasy managers have few faults to find in Hughes' season so far. He has 10 goals, 44 points, 91 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating through 35 contests overall.