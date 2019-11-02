Hughes (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Sharks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hughes suffered a lower-body injury during Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks and will miss at least one game as a result. The 19-year-old rookie has had a fantastic start to the season, racking up 10 points through his first 13 games, so it won't be easy for fantasy owners or the Canucks to replace his production. Another update on the 5-foot-10 blueliner's status will undoubtedly surface ahead of Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis.