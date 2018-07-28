Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Will continue college career

Hughes -- who was Vancouver's seventh overall pick in last month's draft -- declared Saturday that he will return to the University of Michigan next season, NHL.com reports.

Hughes will turn 19 years old in October, and while he has immense upside, the American defenseman should benefit from more seasoning at the collegiate level. Plus, he seems to have a chip on his shoulder based on how his 2017-18 campaign with the Wolverines ended. "My heart's obviously still at Michigan," Hughes said. "I was heartbroken when we lost to Notre Dame in the Frozen Four last year. I've never really been on a team that cares so much about each other, and I think that's a big reason why I'm coming back, because I love my teammates." A tremendous playmaker with soft hands, Hughes deposited five goals to complement 24 assists and a plus-14 rating over 37 games in his first Big-10 season.