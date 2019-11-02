Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Will not return Friday
Hughes (lower body) will not return to Friday's game versus the Ducks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Hughes went down after appearing to catch his skate in a rut on the ice. He limped to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game during the first intermission. With 10 points in 13 appearances, Hughes has become a viable fantasy defenseman as well as a power-play specialist for the Canucks -- it will be hard to replace his production if he misses time.
More News
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Three power-play helpers in win•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Registers power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Helps spark big rally•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Tallies assist in win•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: First time in goal column•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Heading to World Championship•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.