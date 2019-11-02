Hughes (lower body) will not return to Friday's game versus the Ducks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hughes went down after appearing to catch his skate in a rut on the ice. He limped to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game during the first intermission. With 10 points in 13 appearances, Hughes has become a viable fantasy defenseman as well as a power-play specialist for the Canucks -- it will be hard to replace his production if he misses time.