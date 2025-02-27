Hughes (oblique) is set to play Wednesday versus the Kings despite not taking line rushes in warmups, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

The Canucks will cover their defense by dressing seven blueliners, with Hughes among them. Arshdeep Bains will be scratched to make room for Hughes, who is likely to be on restricted minutes in the first half of a back-to-back.