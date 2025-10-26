Hughes is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play versus the Oilers on Sunday, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Hughes may have been injured toward the end of Saturday's 4-3 loss to Montreal, as he received 26:25 of ice time in the game. The star defenseman will be replaced in the lineup Sunday by Victor Mancini, who will likely skate in a third-pairing role. Hughes' next chance to suit up will be in Tuesday's home matchup versus the Rangers.