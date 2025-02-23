Hughes (oblique) will be unavailable for Sunday's matchup against Utah, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.
Hughes will miss his sixth straight game. He has accounted for 14 goals, 59 points, 136 shots on net and 44 blocked shots through 47 appearances this season. Hughes' next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Kings.
More News
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Not playing Saturday•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Not yet medically cleared to play•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Joining Team USA in Boston•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Sitting out 4 Nations Face-Off•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Remains out Saturday•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Might be available for Saturday•