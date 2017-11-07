Canucks' Reid Boucher: Called up by Vancouver
Boucher was recalled from the AHL Utica on Tuesday.
This is Boucher's first time being called up to the Canucks this year. In 27 games with Vancouver last season, he notched five goals and two assists.
