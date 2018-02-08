Boucher was recalled from AHL Stockton on Thursday.

Boucher should provide some additional depth up front for the Canucks, who are in the midst of a four-game road trip. The move comes on the heels of the news that Brendan Gaunce is out Thursday with an apparent foot injury. The team still has enough bodies to field a lineup without him, but he could draw into Thursday's matchup if he makes it to Tampa in time.