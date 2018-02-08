Canucks' Reid Boucher: Defending net Thursday
Boucher was recalled from AHL Stockton on Thursday.
Boucher should provide some additional depth up front for the Canucks, who are in the midst of a four-game road trip. The move comes on the heels of the news that Brendan Gaunce is out Thursday with an apparent foot injury. The team still has enough bodies to field a lineup without him, but he could draw into Thursday's matchup if he makes it to Tampa in time.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...