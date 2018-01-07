Boucher was assigned to AHL Utica on Sunday.

This likely means either Sven Baertschi (jaw) or Brandon Sutter (upper body) will be healthy enough for Sunday's game against the Canadiens, so the Canucks no longer need Boucher's services. He was called up Dec. 18, but Boucher played in just three games, recording zero points and a minus-4 rating.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories