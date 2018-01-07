Canucks' Reid Boucher: Demoted to AHL
Boucher was assigned to AHL Utica on Sunday.
This likely means either Sven Baertschi (jaw) or Brandon Sutter (upper body) will be healthy enough for Sunday's game against the Canadiens, so the Canucks no longer need Boucher's services. He was called up Dec. 18, but Boucher played in just three games, recording zero points and a minus-4 rating.
