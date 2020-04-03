Boucher is being pursued by European clubs for the 2020-21 campaign, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Boucher led AHL Utica in scoring this past year with 34 goals and 33 helpers in 53 contests. Dispute putting up impressive numbers with the Comets, the 26-year-old never got a shot with the Canucks this season prior to the shut down. The Michigan native doesn't plan to give European hockey a try but could ask for a trade if Vancouver isn't going to give him an opportunity to play in the NHL.