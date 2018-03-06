Canucks' Reid Boucher: Promoted to NHL roster
Boucher was recalled from AHL Utica on Tuesday.
Boucher should provide the Canucks with some depth up front following the news that Brock Boeser (back) will be sidelined for a month or longer. Boucher has a history of partaking in the power play and owns two goals in eight games with the Canucks this season. It's possible the 2011 fourth-round pick sneaks on to the fantasy radar in deep leagues if he can secure a spot on the man advantage.
