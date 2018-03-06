Boucher was recalled from AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Boucher should provide the Canucks with some depth up front following the news that Brock Boeser (back) will be sidelined for a month or longer. Boucher has a history of partaking in the power play and owns two goals in eight games with the Canucks this season. It's possible the 2011 fourth-round pick sneaks on to the fantasy radar in deep leagues if he can secure a spot on the man advantage.