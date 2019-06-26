Canucks' Reid Boucher: Qualified by Vancouver
Boucher received a qualifying offer from the Canucks on Tuesday.
Boucher only appeared in one game with the big club this season, going scoreless while logging 5:28 of ice time, so although all signs point to him remaining with Vancouver in 2019-20, he'll likely be spending most of his time with AHL Utica.
