Boucher signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Tuesday.

Boucher has spent parts of the past three seasons in the organization, logging 48 games at the NHL level and putting up eight goals and four assists. Only one of those appearances came in 2018-19, however, suggesting the 25-year-old will probably remain on the periphery as he competes for a 23-man roster spot in training camp. Expect the winger to see most of his action during the upcoming campaign at AHL Utica.