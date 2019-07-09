Canucks' Reid Boucher: Re-ups on two-way deal
Boucher signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Tuesday.
Boucher has spent parts of the past three seasons in the organization, logging 48 games at the NHL level and putting up eight goals and four assists. Only one of those appearances came in 2018-19, however, suggesting the 25-year-old will probably remain on the periphery as he competes for a 23-man roster spot in training camp. Expect the winger to see most of his action during the upcoming campaign at AHL Utica.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...