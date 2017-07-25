Canucks' Reid Boucher: Re-ups with Canucks on one-year deal
Boucher signed a one-year, $687,500 contract with Vancouver on Monday, Sportsnet reports.
Thanks to the new contract, the restricted free agent will avoid his scheduled arbitration hearing on Aug. 1. Boucher's best showing in the NHL came in 2015-16 with the Devils when he managed 19 points in 39 games, but he hasn't done much since with just 10 points in 39 games split between New Jersey, Nashville and Vancouver last year. As such, it's not surprising his new deal isn't significantly higher than the league minimum.
