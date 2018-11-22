Canucks' Reid Boucher: Recalled by Canucks
Boucher was recalled by Vancouver on Thursday.
Boucher leads the AHL Utica Comets in scoring with 10 goals and six helpers in 12 games. He played 20 games for the Canucks last year, amassing just five points. He hasn't suited up for Vancouver yet this season. His earliest opportunity will be Friday in San Jose.
