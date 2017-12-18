Canucks' Reid Boucher: Recalled from minors
Boucher was promoted from AHL Utica on Monday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Boucher would make his 2017-18 debut if he cracks the lineup against the Canadiens on Tuesday; however, fantasy owners probably should expect him to serve as a healthy scratch and emergency depth option. The winger is averaging a point per game with the Comets, which is no doubt the reason the club wanted to give him a look while Brock Boeser (foot) is dealing with an injury.
More News
-
Canucks' Reid Boucher: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Canucks' Reid Boucher: Called up by Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Reid Boucher: Waived by team•
-
Canucks' Reid Boucher: Re-ups with Canucks on one-year deal•
-
Canucks' Reid Boucher: Unable to avoid arbitration•
-
Canucks' Reid Boucher: Posts multi-goal game versus Wild•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...