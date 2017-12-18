Boucher was promoted from AHL Utica on Monday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Boucher would make his 2017-18 debut if he cracks the lineup against the Canadiens on Tuesday; however, fantasy owners probably should expect him to serve as a healthy scratch and emergency depth option. The winger is averaging a point per game with the Comets, which is no doubt the reason the club wanted to give him a look while Brock Boeser (foot) is dealing with an injury.