Canucks' Reid Boucher: Returned to bus league
The Canucks reassigned Boucher to AHL Utica on Tuesday.
The Canucks activated Brock Boeser (groin) off injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Boucher's services as a depth forward. The 25-year-old American will return to a prominent role with AHL Utica, where he's totaled 10 goals and 16 points in 12 appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...