The Canucks reassigned Boucher to AHL Utica on Tuesday.

The Canucks activated Brock Boeser (groin) off injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Boucher's services as a depth forward. The 25-year-old American will return to a prominent role with AHL Utica, where he's totaled 10 goals and 16 points in 12 appearances this campaign.