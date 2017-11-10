Canucks' Reid Boucher: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Canucks assigned Boucher to AHL Utica on Friday.
Loui Eriksson is closing in on a return to game action, so the Canucks are no longer in need of Boucher's services as a depth forward. The 24-year-old winger will continue to be one of the first players promoted to the big club when Vancouver is dealing with injuries up front this campaign.
