Canucks' Reid Boucher: Sent back to minors
Boucher was reassigned to AHL Utica on Saturday.
Aside from a random two-goal explosion against the Stars this past Sunday, Boucher hasn't done much of anything that would benefit most fantasy owners. Those stand as his only points through eight games, but looking ahead, it's clear the Canucks have big plans for him offensively since he garnered 1:50 on the power play over that span.
