Boucher (hand) was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Boucher will link up with the Comets in order to bolster their ranks for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Considering the winger missed the final three games of the season with a hand injury, the move will also give him a chance to work on his game ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. In 20 NHL appearances this year, the 24-year-old notched five points, but was a concerning minus-12. If he wants to secure regular minutes next season, Boucher will need to step up his two-way play.