Canucks' Reid Boucher: Sent down to minors
Boucher (hand) was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.
Boucher will link up with the Comets in order to bolster their ranks for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Considering the winger missed the final three games of the season with a hand injury, the move will also give him a chance to work on his game ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. In 20 NHL appearances this year, the 24-year-old notched five points, but was a concerning minus-12. If he wants to secure regular minutes next season, Boucher will need to step up his two-way play.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...