Canucks' Reid Boucher: Signs one-year extension
Boucher signed a one-year, two-way contract to remain in Vancouver on Tuesday.
The Canucks have decided to bring back the leading scorer of AHL Utica, who tallied 46 points (25 goals, 21 assists) in 45 games this past season. In 2018, Boucher was reassigned to the AHL affiliate after breaking his hand on a blocked shot with three games remaining in the season. Throughout his 20 games with Vancouver, Boucher had three goals and two assists-- including a power-play goal and a power-play assist. The departure of the Sedin twins leaves a void on the team's power play, and an opportunity for the 24-year-old two compete for a role in the offense. Unfortunately, Boucher was also minus-12 in those 20 games, and his defensive play will need to improve in order to see an expanded role.
