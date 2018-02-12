Boucher scored two goals, posted a plus-3 rating and recorded seven shots on goal in a 6-0 victory over the Stars on Sunday afternoon.

What a way to finally get on the scoresheet in his sixth game of the season. Boucher was scoreless with a minus-5 rating in his first five NHL games of 2017-18, but he quickly turned that around Sunday. He had more shots versus the Stars than he did in the first five games of the season combined. This performance should definitely get the 24-year-old some more playing time.