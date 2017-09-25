Boucher was placed on Monday's waiver wire by the Canucks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

Boucher bounced around the league last season as he played in 39 NHL contests split between the Devils, the Predators and the Canucks. It seems the 24-year-old's commitment to fitness has been lacking per Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province, which could explain why he has been unable to find a permanent 23-man roster spot. Despite those concerns, the winger will likely remain on Vancouver's short list of potential call-ups throughout the 2017-18 campaign.