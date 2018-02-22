Bachman was reassigned to AHL Utica on Thursday.

Vancouver's primary goalie Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed) reportedly will be available Friday night against the Golden Knights, so there was no need for Bachman to hang around the parent club. He's better off in the minor league, where he's posted a 10-7-0 record, 2.89 GAA and .899 save percentage over 21 games for the Comets.