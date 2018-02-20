Bachman was recalled from AHL Utica on Tuesday.

While nothing solid has come out about it yet, there are rumblings among the Vancouver beat writers that Bachman's recall indicates that Jacob Markstrom is dealing with some sort of injury. Regardless, Bachman will likely step into his usual backup role for the Canucks and doesn't seem like a candidate to see much playing time, as he shows just a .899 save percentage through 21 games played for Utica this season.