Bachman signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Bachman is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career, so he'll almost certainly spend the majority of the next two campaigns with Vancouver's AHL affiliate, where he compiled a 13-13-0 record while posting a 2.98 GAA and .902 save percentage in 31 appearances last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories